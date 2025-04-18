Young actors who endured loss during the Eaton Fire step into the spotlight at the Ahmanson Theatre

DOWNTOWN L.A. (KABC) -- They lost their beloved school and theatre, and some even lost their homes in the Eaton Fire. But the show must go on for this group of talented students. The young actors are now getting the chance to perform on an iconic L-A stage... the Ahmanson Theatre!

Dylan Hunt is joining dozens of students from Altadena Eliot Arts Magnet Elementary and Eliot Arts Magnet Middle School in Altadena in putting on "Shrek the Musical Jr." at the iconic Ahmanson Theatre in downtown L.A.

"It feels really good. I'm really excited," said Jolie Simmons.

Simmons portrays Princess Fiona in the production. She is one of several students taking part in the production who lost their homes in the Eaton Fire in Altadena.

"The contrast is just insane from losing my house, to like being displaced looking for housing, and then to performing at one of the big, I would say biggest theaters in the whole world," said Simmons. "So, like just the contrast, the light and dark is just like so crazy."

The Eaton fire destroyed these aspiring actors and actresses beloved theatre on campus. The students were heartbroken and not sure the musical would go on. Then a miracle...big hearts got wind of the hardship the students faced and offered hope by providing one of the biggest theatre stages in the world, the Ahmanson Theatre to debut their production.

"Here, the Ahmanson offered for us to come do our show here, so the kids would still have a theater to put on their production. okay, well, there's nothing just about it. this is the amazon theater, man. It's just like, right? how does it feel to be here? It's such a, you know, beautiful venue, and it's historic, and, yeah, it's extremely exciting. Obviously, to be here, it's overwhelming," said Billy Rugh, Eliot Magnet Arts Middle School.

55 students will take the stage Friday, April 18, in front of a sold-out audience.