34-year-old Simi Valley mother stabbed to death, boyfriend arrested, police say

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A Simi Valley mother was stabbed to death during a domestic violence incident, and her boyfriend has been arrested in her murder, authorities confirmed.

The incident happened Friday evening, according to the Simi Valley Police Department. Officers responded to a residence on California Avenue after someone called authorities and said her mother was being stabbed by her boyfriend, who she lived with.

When they arrived, they found the victim, Jessica Tinoco, 34, suffering from multiple stab wounds to the face, chest and abdomen. She was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries.

Raymond Rivas, 34, was quickly arrested on suspicion of murder. He was booked into the Ventura County Main Jail and was placed on a hold for violating probation.