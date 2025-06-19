Singer Nezza performs national anthem in Spanish at LA City Council meeting

She made waves over the weekend after singing the U.S. national anthem in Spanish before the Dodgers game, and on Wednesday, Nezza did it again, at the Los Angeles City Council meeting.

She made waves over the weekend after singing the U.S. national anthem in Spanish before the Dodgers game, and on Wednesday, Nezza did it again, at the Los Angeles City Council meeting.

She made waves over the weekend after singing the U.S. national anthem in Spanish before the Dodgers game, and on Wednesday, Nezza did it again, at the Los Angeles City Council meeting.

She made waves over the weekend after singing the U.S. national anthem in Spanish before the Dodgers game, and on Wednesday, Nezza did it again, at the Los Angeles City Council meeting.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- She made waves over the weekend after singing the U.S. national anthem in Spanish before the Dodgers game, and on Wednesday, Nezza did it again, at the Los Angeles City Council meeting.

Colombian-Dominican singer Nezza was commended by council members for taking a stand in support of immigrants at Dodger Stadium, and singing in Spanish despite being told not to.

"In a moment in time when so many people are remaining silent, she took the platform that she had and she showed us what she was made of," said councilmember Monica Rodriguez.

"I've been so overly surprised by just all the love and support, but that's the Latino community, you know?" Nezza said. "We're passionate. We band together. We're powerful, and it's been really beautiful to see."

Nezza says she has received messages of support from some people who were in the stands at Dodger Stadium, and she heard them in the moment, too.

"I'm shocked that they let me finish it. But it wasn't until I took out my in-ears that I heard the roar," she said.

She performed "El Pendon Estrellado," a Spanish-language translation commissioned by the U.S. State Department in the 1940s. It was written by Clotilde Arias, a Peruvian immigrant.

Nezza said a representative of the Dodgers berated her manager afterward.

"She said, 'Don't email us again. Don't ever call us again. Your clients aren't welcome here ever again.' So I got out of there," Nezza said.

Nezza says she doesn't regret her decision to perform in Spanish, but says she would have regretted it for the rest of her life if she hadn't.

The event prompted Latino community groups to call on the Dodgers to voice their support for immigrants or face a boycott from many of their fans.