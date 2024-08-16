Sisig Restaurant in LA's Historic Filipinotown serves locals authentic flavors of the Philippines

Sisig Restaurant is tucked away along Temple Street in L.A.'s Historic Filipinotown. The eatery is a local favorite for serving the community authentic flavors of the Philippines.

Sisig Restaurant is tucked away along Temple Street in L.A.'s Historic Filipinotown. The eatery is a local favorite for serving the community authentic flavors of the Philippines.

Sisig Restaurant is tucked away along Temple Street in L.A.'s Historic Filipinotown. The eatery is a local favorite for serving the community authentic flavors of the Philippines.

Sisig Restaurant is tucked away along Temple Street in L.A.'s Historic Filipinotown. The eatery is a local favorite for serving the community authentic flavors of the Philippines.

FILIPINOTOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sisig Restaurant is tucked away along Temple Street in L.A.'s Historic Filipinotown. The eatery is a local favorite for serving the community authentic flavors of the Philippines.

"It's the way we cook it, present it and it's just the flavor. Totally different flavor from other cultures. That's why we want people to try it and maybe they'll love it," said Rex Quizon, the owner and head chef of Sisig Restaurant.

Quizon and his wife Antoinette opened Sisig in 2020.

The restaurant quickly began to see regulars and newcomers who were excited to feast on traditional Filipino food, including tasty barbecue pork, beef and chicken.

One can't-miss item is the sisig, the restaurant's namesake. It's a popular dish blending pork belly, onions and lemon served with your choice of rice.

Other favorites: Lumpia, which are fried spring rolls, loco moco, fried noodles and plenty of satisfying soups.

You've got to try the goto. It's a pork porridge, complete with rice, fried tofu and pork belly. The broth slow cooks for hours!

There is a lot on the menu. So to maximize the experience, most customers go for the combo. For $17.50, you get two types of meat and two sides.

Quizon says their commitment to fresh quality ingredients and their made-to-order method is what sets Sisig apart. And he's hoping Sisig sees you soon!

"The first time that a new customer comes in and says that they love our food, it's just an amazing feeling. Like sometimes you'll see their plate and the only thing that's left is one piece of pepper," he said.

Sisig is located at 1714 W. Temple St. It's open seven days a week and serves breakfast on the weekends.

Thank you Rex for the submission!

What's your favorite local restaurant? Share with us and we may highlight your submission On The Menu with Rachel Brown.