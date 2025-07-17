Skydiver Felix Baumgartner dies at 56

Felix Baumgartner, the fearless extreme sportsman behind many legendary stunts, has died. He was 56.

According to the Associated Press, Baumgartner died in a paragliding accident in Italy on Thursday.

Local officials said Baumgartner crashed into the side of a hotel pool, according to the AP.

Felix Baumgartner poses for a photo on the Red Bull Racing Energy Station during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 26, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Hours before, Baumgartner posted an image on his Instagram story and wrote in text on screen, "Too much wind."

The daredevil and extreme sports enthusiast is best known as the man who fell from the edge of space.

In the 2012 stunt titled Red Bull Stratos, which the energy drink brand financed, Baumgartner successfully landed back on Earth after diving 24 miles from the edge of space, in a plummet that reached a speed of more than 500 mph.

Baumgartner recalled the legendary jump in the documentary, "Space Jump," and said, "I was the first human being outside of an aircraft breaking the speed of sound and the history books. Nobody remembers the second one."

Following the news of his death on Thursday, Red Bull shared a statement with ABC News and said they are "shocked and overwhelmed with sadness" about the news of Baumgartner.

"Felix was 'born to fly' and was determined to push the limits," the statement continued. "He was also smart, professional, thorough and meticulous, never leaving anything to chance. He was generous, giving much of his time to help and inspiring so many people."

Red Bull added, "We remember Felix as a lovely person, devoted to his family and friends, to whom we send our heartfelt sympathy. Felix, you will be deeply missed."

Born in Salzburg, Austria, on April 20, 1969, Baumgartner began skydiving at the age of 16, according to his bio on his official website.

He "extended his skills as part of the Austrian military's demonstration and competition team" and began doing skydiving exhibitions for Red Bull in 1988.

Baumgartner, also known as "Fearless Felix," accomplished many records in his career, including setting the world record for highest parachute jump atop the Petronas Towers in Malaysia, flying across the English Channel in a wingsuit in 2003, and base jumping from the 85-foot arm of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil in 2007.

In an essay for Newsweek in 2022, Baumgartner reflected on his legendary jump from the edge of space and shared why it "mattered" to him to be the "first human to break the speed of sound in freefall."

"Since I was a little kid, I've always looked up to people who left a footprint on this planet," he said. "I called them 'map makers'-people who drew a map so others could follow. I always wanted to be one of them but I never knew what my map could be, what kind of footprint I could leave on this planet. But now I think I have left a footprint."

He added, "I believe big dreamers always win. This time 10 years ago my team and I were considered to be big dreamers. We were the underdog, and a lot of people did not believe in us. But we taught them a lesson. And now, a decade later, it's time to enjoy what we have accomplished."