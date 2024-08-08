Skydiving instructor and student die after hitting dust devils during tandem jump in Perris

PERRIS, Calif. (CNS) -- Campaigns to raise funds for the families of a skydiving instructor and student fatally injured in a hard landing at Perris Valley Airport were generating considerable support Wednesday.

Devrey LaRiccia, 28, of Menifee and Kayla Black, 28, of Orange County died Friday afternoon after going down at an accelerated rate in an open field used by Skydive Perris in the 2000 block of Goetz Road.

"Kayla was a vibrant and loving woman, whose spirit touched everyone she met," according to a GoFundMe page started by friends of the Black family. "Her infectious smile and boundless enthusiasm for life brought joy to her family, friends and all who knew her."

The page had raised more than $34,000 in donations as of Thursday afternoon.

A separate GoFundMe campaign for LaRiccia had netted just over $59,000 in donations as of Thursday.

Kayla Black is seen in photos published on a GoFundMe page after her death. GoFundMe

She said the money is mainly needed to cover the costs of returning Devrey's remains to Maine for burial.

"If any money is left over after all is said and done, we will be donating the remaining sum to Devrey's favorite charities," LaRiccia said.

The victim's husband, Freddy Chase, and longtime Skydive Perris executive director Dan Brodsky-Chenfeld released statements via social media regarding the losses.

According to the men, LaRiccia and Black were making a tandem jump about 2:30 p.m. Friday and were descending normally over the airport until about 40 feet from the surface, when they encountered several dust devils.

Devrey LaRiccia is seen in a photo published on a GoFundMe page after her death. GoFundMe

LaRiccia was able to glide away from one of the devils but was caught by its twin, at which point a fierce gust hurled her and the student out of control into the ground, witnesses said.

The victims were taken to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar in grave condition. Both succumbed to their injuries Friday afternoon.

LaRiccia was one of 22 skydiving instructors at Skydive Perris, and Brodsky-Chenfeld called hers a "tragic loss."

"Devrey lived fully and inspired all of her colleagues," he said in a statement. "She was passionate about introducing others to the sport of skydiving. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of both Devrey and the student."

Fatal accidents have occurred off and on over the years during jumps at the airport. In 1992, Brodsky-Chenfeld himself narrowly survived one of the worst deadly mishaps involving skydivers on record.

Sixteen people were killed when the twin-engine airplane he and 21 others were aboard crashed during departure from Perris Valley Airport due to a malfunction.

The champion skydiver detailed the tragedy and its impacts in a 2011 book, "Above All Else."