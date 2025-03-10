Small brush fire erupts on hillside near 2 Freeway in Glendale, prompting closure of several lanes

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A small vegetation fire erupted Sunday night on a hillside near the 2 Freeway in Glendale, prompting a quick response from firefighters.

The so-called Mountain Fire was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. near East Mountain Street, just south of Glendale Community College.

No evacuations, structural damage or injuries were immediately reported.

Several of the 2 Freeway's southbound lanes were shut down as fire engines responded to the scene and firefighters hiked up the hillside to attack the flames.

The fire was knocked down shortly after 8 p.m.

The cause of the fire was unknown.