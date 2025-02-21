Chihuahua reunited with owners after sprinting for 'miles' down 5 Freeway in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- A chihuahua has been reunited with his family after sprinting down the 5 Freeway in San Diego.

The dog named Henry was spotted running and dodging traffic on the freeway last week.

"Everyone keeps stopping to get him, and they can't get him," the man who recorded the video said.

Traffic came to a halt as the dog sprinted along the lanes.

"Dude, this dog has run like ten miles, and he won't let anyone grab him. This whole highway is stopped, and everyone is trying to save this dog," he added.

Eventually, Henry went under an SUV, and someone was able to grab him.

The San Diego Humane Society later reunited Henry with his family, who is relieved he's okay.

Henry was not injured during his escape.

He's in a protective cone because his owners had him neutered while he was at the shelter.

The family says they are grateful so many people risked their safety to help Henry.