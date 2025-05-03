Pilot dies in small plane crash into 2 homes in Simi Valley, fire officials say

A small plane crashed in a Simi Valley neighborhood and caused a fire Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The pilot was believed to be the only person onboard.

A small plane crashed in a Simi Valley neighborhood and caused a fire Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The pilot was believed to be the only person onboard.

A small plane crashed in a Simi Valley neighborhood and caused a fire Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The pilot was believed to be the only person onboard.

A small plane crashed in a Simi Valley neighborhood and caused a fire Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The pilot was believed to be the only person onboard.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A small, single-engine aircraft crashed into two homes and caused a fire in a Simi Valley neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

The pilot of the plane died in the crash, the Ventura County Fire Department confirmed. Officials believe the pilot was the only person onboard.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. at the 200 block of High Meadow Street in the Wood Ranch area.

A second-alarm fire broke out as a result, but was knocked down.

Two homes were damaged in the crash. AIR7 flew over the scene, where one home had significant roof damage and debris around the property. A neighboring home appeared to have less damage.

Both of the affected homes had residents inside, but luckily, no one was hurt, the Ventura County FD said. About 40 firefighters responded to the scene.

The investigation into what led up to the crash is ongoing. The FAA said the pilot was headed to Camarillo Airport.

The FAA issued the following statement:

A Vans RV-10 crashed near High Meadow Street and Wood Ranch Parkway in Simi Valley, California, around 2:10 p.m. local time on Saturday, May 3. The pilot was alone on board. The plane departed from William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster and was heading to Camarillo Airport. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and will provide all updates.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

