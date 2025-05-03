Small plane crashes into two structures in Simi Valley

A small aircraft crashed into two structures and caused a fire in a Simi Valley neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

The crash happened at around 1:51 p.m. at the 200 block of High Meadow Street in Wood Ranch, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

A second-alarm fire broke out as a result, but was knocked down.

No residents were in the structures that were impacted.

It is unclear how many people were on board nor what type of aircraft it was.

About 40 firefighters are on scene. No injuries from inside the structures were reported after completing a search inside.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

