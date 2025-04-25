Small plane goes off runway and crashes into fence at Fullerton Airport

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A small plane made a crash landing on the runway at Fullerton Municipal Airport on Thursday.

The single-engine plane with two people aboard was unable to stop before the end of the runway and crashed into a fence.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is the latest incident at Fullerton Airport, which has reported six crashes since 2020, including one in January that killed two people and injured 19 others.

