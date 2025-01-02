Small plane crashes through roof of Fullerton building, sparking fire and injuring 11

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A small plane crashed through the roof of a building in Fullerton, resulting in a 4-alarm fire and injuring at least 11 people, police said.

The crash was reported shorty after 2 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West Raymer Avenue, near Fullerton Airport. A plume of thick black smoke rose into the air above the scene and was visible for miles.

AIR7 captured a large hole in the building's roof caused by the plane crash.

Police said 11 people were being treated for injuries. There was no immediate word on fatalities.

The cause of the crash was unknown.

