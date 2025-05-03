Small plane makes emergency landing on Pacific Palisades golf course after engine issues, FAA says

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Video from golfers at a country club in the Pacific Palisades shows the frightening moment a small plane made an emergency landing on Friday.

The pilot of the single-engine plane reported engine issues before landing on the golf course at the Riviera Country Club at 12:45 p.m., according to the FAA.

The FAA said the two people on board were not injured.

The plane had been diverted from the Santa Monica airport, though it's unknown why.

The FAA investigation into the emergency landing is ongoing.