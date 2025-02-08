Fellow sneakerheads step in to help man who lost nearly 200 pairs of shoes in Palisades Fire

PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sean Mount had been a dedicated sneakerhead for years.

When the home he was renting burned in the Palisades Fire, the flames took everything -- including his collection of nearly 200 hundred shoes. Thousands of dollars and years of memories reduced to ash.

"I lost everything wasn't just my shoes, but shoes are important me so that's why I made the video," said Mount.

He posted videos of him sifting through the rubble, pointing out what used to be his prized collection. He anticipated only his friends would see the devastation.

The unexpected happened. The videos went viral, being seen by over a million people. It prompted the sneaker community to step up and lend a helping hand. They replaced some of his favorite pairs.

Famed graffiti artist Neckface created a custom pair that only Mount owns.

The Critics Choice Awards celebrates the best in showbiz. But at Friday's red carpet in Santa Monica, it was the real-life heroes - L.A. firefighters - who were showered with honors.

"These are amazing. Oh, my God," said Mount as he unboxed the specialty pair.

While his collection may never reach 200 pairs of kicks again, his newfound connection with people across the country is far more valuable.

"I'm incredibly grateful," said Mount. "I love so many people put in notes, that means more than anything more than the shoe because that's a human connection."