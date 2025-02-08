SoCal doctors seeing spike in patients with sinus issues following recent wildfires

Since the recent wildfires, Dr. Philip Amoils says he's seeing more patients coming in with bronchitis, chronic sinusitis, congestion and asthma.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There's been an increase in respiratory and sinus issues linked to the recent devastating wildfires in Southern California.

But there are some things you can do to get relief.

One local doctor understands the problem first hand. When the Hughes Fire near Castaic Lake broke out, Agua Dulce resident Bob Skerstonas' nose knew right away.

"If there's a slightest bit of smoke in the air, I can smell it. The pressure and my sinuses became greater," the 73-year-old said.

He suffered with acute face pain and congestion for weeks, until ear nose and throat specialist, Dr. Philip Amoils scanned his sinuses.

"This is full of stuff. It should all be black," he described.

Since the wildfires, Amoils said he's seeing more patients coming in with bronchitis, chronic sinusitis, congestion and asthma.

"The toxic VOCs, the volatile organic compounds, that's where they're getting caught," he said, as he showed on a model where the sinus cavities are located.

Air quality remains a big concern in Los Angeles County, and not just for those nearby the Palisades and Eaton wildfires.

Sifting through the charred remains of his Palisades clinic, he understands how toxic these chemicals can be.

"We lost our practice," Amoils said.

At his Santa Clarita office, many of his new patients are first responders and impacted residents.

New data reveals emergency room visits in Los Angeles County rose eight-fold during the fires and the days that followed. Most suffered from respiratory issues.

"Everybody is coming in with the worst sinuses we've seen in years," he said.

A new study found firefighters battling the 2023 Maui wildfires had elevated blood levels of cancer-causing chemicals. Researchers can't say if it's a direct result, but Amoils said the airways are the most efficient way for impurities to enter our bodies.

"Toxins can get into the system easier through the lungs," said Amoils.

He said many ear nose and throat specialists can clear harmful toxins from inflamed sinuses with a procedure called endoscopic cyclone irrigation.

"You basically rinse it out with antibiotics or steroids and saline to just flush it," he said.

Balloon sinuplasty with cyclone irrigation lasts about 45 minutes. Most patients like Skerstonas recover within one to two days with minimal pain medication.

"I'm able to breathe. There is no pressure in my forehead, the sinuses below my eyes are clear," said Skerstonas.

The procedure is covered by insurance. The longterm effects of wildfire smoke exposure is still being studied, so for now, Dr. Amoils recommends people working and living near burn areas to wear N95 masks when outdoors.