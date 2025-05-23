Edison agrees to pay $82.5 million to resolve lawsuit stemming from Bobcat Fire, DOJ says

The Department of Justice is seeking damages for one of the largest wildfires that's ever burned in Los Angeles County.

The Department of Justice is seeking damages for one of the largest wildfires that's ever burned in Los Angeles County.

The Department of Justice is seeking damages for one of the largest wildfires that's ever burned in Los Angeles County.

The Department of Justice is seeking damages for one of the largest wildfires that's ever burned in Los Angeles County.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California Edison has agreed to pay $82.5 million to resolve claims on behalf of the U.S. Forest Service seeking to recoup costs incurred fighting the 2020 Bobcat Fire, federal prosecutors said Friday.

"This record settlement against Southern California Edison provides meaningful compensation to taxpayers for the extensive costs of fighting the Bobcat Fire and for the widespread damage to public lands," U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement. "My office will continue to aggressively pursue recovery for suppression costs and environmental damages from any entity that causes harm to the public's forests and other precious national resources."

The Bobcat Fire erupted in September 2020 in the San Gabriel Mountains and burned approximately 175 square miles, of which nearly 100,000 acres were in the Angeles National Forest.

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit in September 2023 on behalf of the Forest Service against Edison and Utility Tree Service to recover costs for the extensive damages that it caused.

Prosecutors alleged that the wildfire began when trees that were not properly maintained by Edison and its tree maintenance contractor came into contact with power lines, causing the blaze to ignite.