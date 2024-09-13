SoCal faces natural disasters and rising stress. Here's how to manage anxiety and stay prepared

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- We're all feeling it.

The natural disasters we're experiencing in Southern California magnify our feelings of being overwhelmed, stressed and anxious, but identifying how we're feeling is a good first step.

Thursday's earthquake in the Malibu area served as a reminder of what the Southland faces.

"This was crazy for me," said one Pepperdine University student who lives near the epicenter.

"I thought that it was never going to end and I was starting to think that this was the big one," said Joanne Gary of Malibu.

"It definitely gets us feeling like, 'What's next?'" said adult and child psychiatrist Dr. Neel Doshi with Kaiser Permanente Orange County.

We're used to shaking that feeling off, but he said after weeks of extreme heat, rolling blackouts and now wildfires, anxiety levels remain consistently high.

"It doesn't add up in our favor," said Doshi. "Unfortunately, it adds up to increase our stress levels, make everyone a little bit more on edge."

Besides the natural disasters, Southern California is dealing with the high cost of living, air pollution and of course, traffic!

"We do have our fair share of challenges, and it's important for us to be prepared and do the things we can to get ourselves back on track," said Doshi.

Chronic high levels of stress can lead to chronic disease, fatigue, obesity, digestive problems and immune system disorders. While Thursday's temblor is spurring us to start preparing for the worst, Doshi said the first thing we need to do is to give ourselves grace and prioritize our wellbeing.

"It's about taking care of your body, eating right, getting enough sleep, staying hydrated, doing the things we know can improve ourselves so that we're ready for anything that's coming," he said.

There will be a time to make earthquake preparedness plans and emergency kits, but he said wait until you feel calm so that it's an action, not a reaction.

"It's that whole idea of putting that oxygen mask on first before you can help anyone else," said Doshi. "I think when we do that, we establish calm for ourselves and then we're in a better place to be there for others."

He adds to prioritize your mental health. Relax, take a walk and try to put things in perspective.

Reach out to others, friends or neighbors - it can help you feel a little less anxious.