As massive SoCal wildfires continue, firefighters getting boost from weather change

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- From dangerous heat to cool and cloudy days, it's been a week of weather whiplash for Southern California.

"We came off of very hot temperatures and now we have a cooler, moister climate," said assistant fire chief for Los Angeles County Fire Drew Smith. "However those vulnerabilities still exist."

For fire crews, the cooler temperatures and higher humidity are a welcome sight in the firefight.

"Mother Nature has pumped the brakes on us for the possibility of large fire growth so the set of weather conditions this week do not mimic what happened a week ago," said Smith.

Temperatures might be cooling but a big concern for these crews are still winds and the dry fuels still available.

"One element of the setup that is concerning is pretty gusty winds across the mountains and deserts so they're not in the clear in that regard," said National Weather Service meteorologist Dr. Robbie Monroe.

Winds remain a concern as fire crews work to contain the three fires burning across the Southland, which have collectively scorched more than 100,000 acres.

"Winds are challenging for us. The reason being when you have the vegetation on fire, then wind transports those burning embers creating additional fires ahead of an advancing fire front. So you're not dealing with just a line of fire that we can combat," said Smith.

As another warmup heads our way this weekend, LA County Fire is reminding the public we're not out of the woods just yet.

"We still have those vulnerabilities because we're still in summer. We're transitioning into fall," added Smith.