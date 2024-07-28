SoCalGas cutting off service to 135 homes in Rancho Palos Verdes due to 'worsening land movement'

SoCalGas announced it's cutting off service to more than 100 homes in the Portuguese Bend community of Rancho Palos Verdes "due to worsening land movement."

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of residents in Rancho Palos Verdes were left in shock Saturday after SoCalGas announced it's cutting off service to more than 100 homes.

"Due to worsening land movement, SoCalGas has determined it is unsafe to continue providing natural gas service to approximately 135 homes in the Portuguese Bend community," read a notice posted on the utility company's website.

Service is scheduled to be cut off Monday at 9 a.m.

"The city is working with SoCalGas to discuss the potential of delaying shutoffs, if safe to do so," read the notice.

No gas leaks have been detected, according to the company. The city said it's "closely monitoring" the situation and is working with SoCalGas, the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), and public safety partners to "implement contingency plans and mobilize resources for impacted residents."

"It's an impossible timeline for anybody to be able to accomplish anything," said Rancho Palos Verdes resident Bill Lockwood. "A lot of the houses back there are older, they're gas water heaters, gas stoves, gas furnaces for heating in the winter time, and three days doesn't allow them to be able to change out anything."

Officials said residents can choose to stay in their homes without gas service. No evacuation warnings or orders are in place.

"We have to trust our partner, SoCalGas, we have to trust their judgement as well, but we need to work with them to try to get an extension to give more people time to react," said Rancho Palos Verdes Mayor John Cruikshank.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn released a statement on the issue, calling it "a big problem."

"I understand the risks, but I believe residents needed more time and better outreach to prepare for their gas to be disconnected. The County's Department of Public Works and our Office of Emergency Management stand ready to assist these residents in anyway we can."

A substantial amount of rainfall from earlier this year has resulted in trapped water, accelerating the land movement in the area. Nearly 100 homes have been damaged so far.

"It's a horrible situation," said SoCalGas Public Affairs Manager Ben Steinberger. "I mean, of course, we empathize with this. It's terrible. We certainly did not want to do this, but in the efforts of keeping the public safe and our customers safe, that's our number one priority."

SoCalGas has a list of impacted streets, frequently asked questions, and updates here.

For customer service questions, call 1-877-238-0092 or email projectinfo@socalgas.com.