Video shows 100-foot-wide sinkhole open up under soccer field in Illinois

An Alton sinkhole caused by a mine collapse at Gordon Moore park in downstate Illinois swallowed up a soccer field, video shows.

An Alton sinkhole caused by a mine collapse at Gordon Moore park in downstate Illinois swallowed up a soccer field, video shows.

An Alton sinkhole caused by a mine collapse at Gordon Moore park in downstate Illinois swallowed up a soccer field, video shows.

An Alton sinkhole caused by a mine collapse at Gordon Moore park in downstate Illinois swallowed up a soccer field, video shows.

ALTON, Ill. -- A massive sinkhole swallowed up part of a soccer field in Alton, Illinois, near St. Louis, Missouri, on Wednesday.

The sinkhole even devoured one of the stadium's light poles, KMOV reported.

A construction materials company said an underground mine collapsed at about 10 a.m. at Gordon Moore City Park.

Local parks and rec officials estimate the sinkhole to be 100 feet wide and 30 feet deep.

Afterward, the park was off-limits, while experts examined the damage and planned repairs. Some events were canceled.

No injuries were reported.

A security camera captured the moment the sinkhole opened up, swallowing the light pole, turf, and more.