Social media influencer involved in fatal Malibu crash on PCH, sheriff's department says

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Social media influencer Summer Wheaton has been identified as the driver involved in a fatal collision in Malibu on the 4th of July, officials tell Eyewitness News.

A preliminary investigation indicates a white Mercedes-Benz driven by Wheaton crossed the center median Thursday night on Pacific Coast Highway and collided with a Cadillac Escalade heading in the opposite direction, according to sheriff's department officials.

The man driving the Cadillac died at the scene.

A passenger in the Cadillac and Wheaton were taken to the hospital.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the collision.

Wheaton, who has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, describes herself as a speaker and wellness advocate and founder of a nonprofit.