Son arrested for fatally stabbing parents inside Azusa home

A person has been detained after a man and woman were found dead in Azusa, according to authorities.

A person has been detained after a man and woman were found dead in Azusa, according to authorities.

A person has been detained after a man and woman were found dead in Azusa, according to authorities.

A person has been detained after a man and woman were found dead in Azusa, according to authorities.

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man has been arrested in connection to the stabbing death of his parents inside an Azusa home, authorities said.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

28-year-old Gabriel Luis Contreras of Azusa was detained March 15 in front of a residence with "numerous apparent knife wounds" and was taken by ambulance to a hospital and listed in critical condition, sheriff's officials said.

Azusa police officers responded around 2 p.m. to a call of a person screaming and possible domestic violence in the 300 block of North Twintree Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

When officers entered the home, they found Contreras' parents, Linda Rodriguez and Arthur Contreras, also with "numerous apparent knife wounds." They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

City News Service contributed to this report.

