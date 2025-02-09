Source: Kike Hernandez reaches deal to rejoin Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers and Enrique Hernandez, their ever popular super-utility player, have a deal in place, pending a physical, a source told ESPN on Sunday.

Hernández hinted at his return by posting a Dodgers hype video on X.

Hernández, 33, will return to the Dodgers for the fourth time, having been acquired twice via trade and twice via free agent deals.

The Dodgers have long been drawn to Hernández's versatility and have grown to appreciate how his personality blends within their clubhouse, but it's his knack for elevating his game in October that attracts them most.

Hernández has a career .238/.308/.405 slash line during the regular season but is at .278/.353/.522 in the postseason. Last fall, when the Dodgers secured their first full-season championship since 1988, Hernández played a major role in several victories, ultimately posting an .808 OPS in 14 games.

On the current Dodgers, who have made a multitude of star-studded additions for a second straight offseason, Hernández will likely spend most of his time at second base or center field, drawing most of his starts against left-handed pitchers.

The Dodgers are soon expected to also bring back Clayton Kershaw, who is coming off knee and foot surgery and isn't expected to be ready to join the rotation until around June.