LA County man who worked at schools and child care centers is charged in sexual assault of 2 boys

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A South Gate man with a work history at dozens of schools and child-care centers has been charged with sexually abusing two boys who were between the ages of four and nine years old, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Andrew Louie Sandoval, 27, is set to be arraigned next Tuesday in a Norwalk courtroom on seven counts of lewd act on a child under age 14, two counts of oral copulation with a child 10 years or younger and one count each of sodomy with a child 10 years old or younger and possession of more than 600 images of child or youth pornography, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The crimes allegedly occurred in Los Angeles County between November 2015 and this year, and investigators are searching for other potential alleged victims, according to the D.A.'s Office.

"The abhorrent nature of these crimes against children and the defendant's employment in schools and childcare settings is of tremendous concern, and we are asking for anyone who may have additional information to come forward," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement announcing the charges. "We're committed to seeking justice, and the courage to come forward can ensure justice for those who have been harmed."

Investigators are reaching out to dozens of schools and child care centers where Sandoval worked to verify the scope and duration of his duties at those facilities, and the list of names of schools and child-care facilities will be shared with the public after it is verified, according to the District Attorney's Office.

"This case, in particular, is shocking to its core and we will continue to unearth the leads that detectives have unveiled during the course of this investigation. We will not rest until all leads have been exhausted," South Gate Police Chief Darren Arakawa said in the statement.

Sandoval was arrested July 25 by South Gate police and has remained behind bars since then in lieu of just over $7 million bail, jail records show.

He could face a maximum potential sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Authorities were asking that any other potential alleged victims or anyone with information call the South Gate Police Department's tip line at 323- 563-5436.