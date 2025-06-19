South Gate mother, 9-year-old daughter detained after unscheduled immigration check-in

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- A South Gate family of four has been torn apart after a mother and her 9-year-old daughter were detained during an immigration appointment in Los Angeles.

Ana Gabriella Diaz and her daughter were detained by ICE two weeks ago. Diaz was still breastfeeding and now her American husband is caring for their 16-month-old child here in Southern California.

"She keeps on looking for her mom and she doesn't want the baby bottle. She doesn't want (anything) like that so she just starts pulling tantrums," said Roberto Gutierrez.

Diaz came to the U.S. with her oldest daughter four years ago, seeking asylum from El Salvador. It was denied.

They stayed anyway, but not in the shadows.

Over the years, even after a deportation order, she had frequent check-ins with federal immigration officials.

"She was reporting, you know. They knew exactly where she lived, they knew... She would appear. So, I mean, it's only the right thing to give us a chance," Gutierrez said.

That chance, according to her husband, came after they got married and had a baby in 2024. Last year, they filed for a family petition, which is still pending.

Then in early June, Diaz was asked to come to the federal courthouse for an unscheduled check-in.

"Once he told us that they were gonna have to be detained, they pretty much gave us like 30 seconds to say goodbye."

And with that, the family of four became two separate single parents. Diaz and her eldest daughter were sent to a family detention center in Texas.

"It's horrible. They're depressed," he added.

Gutierrez can't call them, so he keeps his phone close and Eyewitness News was there when Diaz called him to say goodnight.

The husband and wife, now 1,400 miles apart, are both trying to keep it together for their daughters' sake.

"I tell her that she's watching you, so if she sees you depressed or something, she's gonna fall into that, too. So she tries to stay as strong as she just can - just for her sake, you know?"