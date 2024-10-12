Car crashes at intersection, then slams into parked minivan in South LA

A driver collided with a car at an intersection and then slammed into a minivan parked in front of a 7-Eleven in South L.A.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three suspects were apprehended when their vehicle collided with another car at an intersection and then careened into a parked car in a 7-Eleven parking lot in South Los Angeles.

AIR7 was over the scene just before 11 p.m. Friday as the driver sped on surface streets through the South Gate area and into the Florence neighborhood.

The driver then appeared to run a red light and was hit by an oncoming car at an intersection in the area of Firestone Boulevard and Alameda Street.

The impact of the crash sent the suspects' car over a curb and into a minivan parked in front of a 7-Eleven.

Three suspects then jumped out of the car and tried to escape, but they were later taken into custody. The sheriff's department said the car was involved in a street takeover.

Details surrounding injuries is unknown.