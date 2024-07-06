12-year-old girl killed, 9 others injured in multi-car crash in South LA, authorities say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 12-year-old girl was killed and nine other people were injured in a multi-car crash in South Los Angeles Friday, authorities said.

The three-car crash was reported just before 6:20 p.m. near Paloma Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Authorities said four juveniles were injured in the crash, including a 12-year-old girl who died at the scene. The three other juvenile victims were taken to a hospital in moderate condition.

An adult driver was hospitalized in serious condition, while five other adult victims were transported in fair condition.

It's unclear what caused the crash.