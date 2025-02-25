Authorities investigating separate deadly shootings in same South LA spot, nearly 24 hours apart

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities in the South Los Angeles area are investigating two deadly shootings that happened in the same spot, nearly 24 hours apart.

The latest incident happened just before 10 p.m. Monday on West 87th Street in Vermont Knolls, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

The victim, only identified as an adult woman, was taken to the hospital but did not survive. A second victim, an adult man, was shot in the foot and is expected to be OK.

Deputies say the shooter was a man who took off running.

The shooting happened right in front of a small candle-lit memorial that had been set up for the victim of a separate shooting on Sunday night.

In that incident, a man was shot to death around 8 p.m. Details on that shooting are also limited.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

The victims in both shootings have not been identified, and it's not clear if they are connected in any way.