Woman killed in hit-and-run by driver who was street racing in South LA, police say

A street race in South Los Angeles ended in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead, police say.

A street race in South Los Angeles ended in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead, police say.

A street race in South Los Angeles ended in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead, police say.

A street race in South Los Angeles ended in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead, police say.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver who was street racing struck and killed a pedestrian in South Los Angeles Saturday night, police said.

The crash occurred at about 10 p.m. in the area of 66th Street and Normandie Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A gray Dodge Charger was racing a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on Normandie when it hit a woman, who was crossing the street in an unmarked crosswalk, police said.

Police said the driver of the Charger fled the scene.

Paramedics transported the 34-year-old victim to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding the case was urged to call the LAPD's South Traffic Division at 323-421-2577, or during non-business hours or weekends, at 877-527-3247. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or www.lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.