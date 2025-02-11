Major crash involving several vehicles shuts down southbound 405 Freeway in Encino

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were shut down in the Encino area following a crash involving several cars Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported shortly after 4 a.m. at Valley Vista Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log. Details about what led up to the crash were not available.

AIR7 was over the scene where the vehicles involved in the collision were strewn across the roadway.

The incident prompted the complete closure of the freeway, snarling early morning drivers in the area.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

