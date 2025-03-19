Edison power lines, suspected of sparking Eaton Fire, were overdue for repair: Report

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The power lines suspected of sparking the devastating Eaton Fire were overdue for critical upkeep and "ignition risk" repairs, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday, citing Southern California Edison records.

The newspaper said it obtained the records, which were filed with the state of California and showed that there were pending work orders on the towers carrying the electrical lines suspended above Eaton Canyon.

Those work orders reportedly covered a range of tasks, including clearing vegetation that could ignite.

Evidence is still being gathered, and dozens of lawsuits are pending in connection with the wilfire.

After ABC7 reached out to Edison for comment, the company did not immediately provide a statement.

Edison has previously said it did everything possible to prevent a wildfire.