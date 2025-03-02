SoCal firefighters to join Conan O'Brien on Oscars stage

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In addition to the presenters and winners on stage at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, some Southern California firefighters are expected to join Oscars host Conan O'Brien.

Los Angeles Fire Captain Erik Scott confirmed to Eyewitness News that a group of firefighters will be part of a portion of the ceremony.

"When we stepped out on that stage Thursday night for the first rehearsal, (it was) very nerve-racking to be honest. And those were just poster boards of the celebrities there, so when you're actually sitting there, the heat will be on. But we're used to the heat," he added.

Scott said he's humbled firefighters are being recognized on a broadcast that will be seen around the world.

Light showers are possible Sunday in Los Angeles, which is still recovering from wildfires that devastated the Pacific Palisades and Altadena neighborhoods earlier this year.

The fires affected many throughout the film industry and within the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. Some even called for the cancellation of Hollywood's awards season. While his Pacific Palisades house was spared, O'Brien has been living out of a hotel the last two months. Oscar producers have said the show will celebrate the city's resilience.

March 2 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2025 Oscars live on ABC and Hulu.



Live red carpet coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars."



Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and On The Red Carpet's Facebook and YouTube pages.



The 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. and will be followed by a special preview of "American Idol."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.