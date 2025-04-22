So Cal's Desmond Roberts makes 'American Idol' top 14

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- The number of contestants on "American Idol" went the top 14 this week.

"I feel excited and sad, I'm happy and I'm sad at the same time," said judge Carrie Underwood.

"We have to go with our gut and hopefully we can get them through to the next round," said judge Luke Bryan.

Kolbi Jordan was the first to find out she was safe for another week.

"To get the first yes, that was pretty cool," said Jordan.

Orange County native Desmond Roberts is still in the competition.

"He's got something to deliver hopefully that chance that we give him now with only put that microscope on him just a little bit more," said judge Lionel Richie.

"I'm definitely feeling extra super blessed to be chosen by the judges, I definitely have more to give and I'm excited to give more," said Roberts.

Next week's episode theme will be the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Grammy winner James Taylor and season three winner Fantasia will both serve as mentors. And there will be a few other surprises mixed in there as well!