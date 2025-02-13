Storm poses life-threatening dangers along Santa Ana River bottom for homeless population

The storm poses significant dangers along the Santa Ana River bottom. "It can be very dangerous. It can sweep people away. They can get caught up in the river."

The storm poses significant dangers along the Santa Ana River bottom. "It can be very dangerous. It can sweep people away. They can get caught up in the river."

The storm poses significant dangers along the Santa Ana River bottom. "It can be very dangerous. It can sweep people away. They can get caught up in the river."

The storm poses significant dangers along the Santa Ana River bottom. "It can be very dangerous. It can sweep people away. They can get caught up in the river."

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- The storm is also posing a significant threat along the Santa Ana riverbed. Crews working swiftly to clear the area and help people find shelter in higher ground.

Near the Van Buren Bridge in Riverside this afternoon, a team of police officers reached out to the homeless population, alerting them of the potential for the Santa Ana River to surge as a powerful storm moves in.

MORE: Latest 7-Day Forecast

"Our police helicopter will fly out there, a couple times, during the day before the rain, just to make announcements over the PA system for the homeless, warning them that some heavy rain is coming, and to seek shelter and go to higher ground," said Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback.

In Riverside Wednesday morning, members of a 16-person swiftwater rescue team were getting ready, knowing the next 24 to 48 hours could be extremely busy.

They could end up anywhere in the Inland Empire in situations that could become deadly.

"It's not just the water itself, but all the debris coming down with the water. You're talking trees, water is in that river bottom, there's people's belongings, cars, couches, all that stuff is coming down the river bottom," said Michael Staley with the Riverside City Fire Department.

This team is made up of members from the Riverside City Fire Department, as well as firefighters from Murrieta and Corona.

"It can be very dangerous. It can sweep people away. They can get caught up in the river. It can be dangerous for first responders as well," said Staley.

"Last year we did have 18 rescues, we had significant rain, the water level was rising, we had a group of people who did not want to leave the area, and they were forced to as the water level kept going up," he added.

At higher elevations, precipitation is already coming down in the form of snow. Many of the mountain resorts are hoping the snow levels drop after what's been a somewhat disappointing winter season so far.