What's behind Southern California's dry start to December?

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- While the calendar may say December, it certainly doesn't feel like it in Southern California.

"We're at the point where it's just at that crux of we really need to start seeing some rain if we're going to have a normal water year," said Jayme Laber, National Weather Service senior service hydrologist.

The state's water year starts in October with the bulk of California's rain falling between December and March. While Northern California has seen plenty of moisture this year, very little has made its way to SoCal.

That trend falls in line with a La Niña climate pattern, Laber said.

"It tends to leave the southern half of the United States a little but dryer than normal," Laber explained.

High pressure off the West Coast has kept most storms north of our area, meaning a very dry December so far.

The Department of Water Resources is also keeping their eye on the sky, as an exceptionally dry year can prove a challenge to storm water management.

"Southern California with the two wet years preceding now has some bolstered resources to get through a dry year," said Michael Anderson, a state climatologist with the Department of Water Resources. "The challenge then becomes what does the next year look like?"

Since the coming months bring the best chances for moisture, forecasters are hopeful we could still see some much-needed wet weather.

"We are a little behind right now, but January, February, March are our three wettest months," Laber said.