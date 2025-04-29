Wildfires expected to burn more land across the country this year, AccuWeather says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Wildfires are expected to burn even more land across the country in 2025, according to a new prediction by AccuWeather.

AccuWeather meteorologists predict there will be an increase in fires this season based on previous patterns. Long-range forecasters say additional acreage could come from areas like Northern California into the interior northwest, and deep forest areas like the Rockies.

Several factors play into why we could see above average acres burned this year.

Forecasters predict Northern California could be more susceptible this summer due to the late surge of rain this season. The series of storms brought new and more recent fuel growth for areas that received more precipitation, resulting in some unfavorable conditions.

Southern California's risk will come after. One of the changes we could see this year is an earlier start of offshore Santa Ana winds by late August or early September.

"Typically, with the Santa Ana season, really it gets kick started in October, but we've seen an increase in September based on the patterns that we're looking at we're right now that could take place this year," AccuWeather senior meteorologist and long-range forecaster Paul Pastelok said.

"In November, the opposite is showing up on some of the things we've looked at," Pastelok added. "It looks wetter and cooler - a little more onshore flow."

Forecasters are expecting an increase in monsoon activity this fall, which isn't always beneficial. That means more wind and more thunderstorms. If it happens to be a drier monsoon season, dry lightning could spark fires in the Southwest.

So there are multiple factors at play when it comes to determining the potential of more fires or more acres burned this year and where they could happen.

This is also very far out, but forecasters say there could be a second surge of wind next January like earlier this year when the Palisades and Eaton fires broke out.

An update will be released in July, so stay tuned for a more fine-tuned long-range prediction.