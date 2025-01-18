Insurance workshops offered in Santa Monica and Pasadena for wildfire victims

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- Free insurance workshops designed to assist Los Angeles-area residents affected by the recent wildfires are scheduled Saturday and Sunday at Santa Monica College.

The workshops aim to help survivors understand their insurance policies and the claims process, while also providing information about available resources for rebuilding and recovery.

The events will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center East Wing, located at 1310 11th St. Additionally, to schedule a free appointment with an insurance department expert, call 800-927-4357.

"The devastation caused by these wildfires is heartbreaking, and my thoughts are with everyone who has been affected," state Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said in a statement.

"Our top priority is to stand with Californians during this challenging time, ensuring you have access to the support and services you need. We are committed to holding insurance companies accountable so they fulfill their obligations to policy holders. To further assist survivors, we are organizing multiple insurance workshops across affected areas, providing essential tools and resources to aid in recovery and rebuilding. We will continue to be here for all wildfire survivors, working together to help our communities heal and emerge stronger."

Experts from the Department of Insurance will be available for one-on- one consultations with residents to address their specific and confidential insurance needs. Participants are encouraged to bring a copy of their insurance policy, declaration page, and any relevant correspondence related to their concerns.

The workshops will also take place during the same hours the following weekend -- Jan. 25 and 26 -- at Pasadena City College, 1570 East Colorado Blvd.