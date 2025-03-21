Southwest Airlines to lay off workers at LAX, Hollywood Burbank Airport, other airports

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southwest Airlines announced plans to lay off employees at four airports - including two here in Southern California.

According to a company memo, the job cuts will start in June at LAX, Burbank, San Jose and Baltimore airports.

Impacted employees will be able to apply for open positions at other locations or accept severance packages.

This news comes about a month after Southwest announced it was laying off 15% of its corporate workforce, which amounts to about 1,750 people. It was the first mass layoffs in the company's history.