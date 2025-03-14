Special honor for NASA legend, trailblazer Ethel L. Lee, also known as 'Space Shuttle Ethel'

DOWNEY (KABC) -- This women's history month, a special honor for one NASA legend and aerospace trailblazer. Ethel L Lee, also known as "Space Shuttle Ethel," turned 99 years old. Ethel's family, Supervisor Janice Hahn and the Columbia Memorial Space Center in Downey celebrated her birthday and accomplishments.

"She owned Lee's Cafe in South LA. It was on Main Street, and she said it was always her destiny to send a man to the moon," said Granddaughter Daphne Bradford. "So, when she found out about NASA opening up a site here in Downey, Rockwell, she applied and so she made the transition."

Those dreams led her to become the first African American woman to help build space shuttles

"Over the course of her extraordinary career Ethel E. Lee was instrumental in building NASA's first six space shuttles: Colombia, the Challenger, the Discovery, the Atlantis, the Endeavor, and the Enterprise," said Janice Hahn, L.A. County Board of Supervisors.

And now Ethel is being honored. The NASA Life of Ethel Lee is currently on display at the Columbia Memorial Space Center.

It's a Women's History Month exhibit that honors Ethel's aerospace career and Lee says she is proud of all she's accomplished.

Supervisor Hahn also announced a $50,000 grant to support Ethel's granddaughter's non-profit work. The Lee family's space and S.T.E.A.M. legacy spans three generations.

And now, they all look forward to celebrating Ethel's 100th birthday next year.