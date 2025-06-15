Spectrum customers across Los Angeles report internet outages after 'fiber cut' vandalism

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Spectrum customers across the Los Angeles area are reporting internet outages on Sunday.

According to the internet provider, the outage was caused by a criminal act of vandalism.

Spectrum described the act of vandalism as a "fiber cut." They added that repairs are underway.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience this has caused. Thank you," Spectrum wrote on social media.

Eyewitness News has received reports from viewers experiencing issues with their Spectrum service in Simi Valley, Riverside County, and more.

Spectrum did not provide further information about when the repairs would be complete.

