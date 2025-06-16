Stand-up comedian Atsuko Okatsuka's 'Father' special is all about 'embracing the weirdo'

With her distinctive bowl cut and unique comedy style, comedian Atsuko Okatsuka shines in her new stand-up special "Atsuko Okatsuka: Father," streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

LOS ANGELES -- With her distinctive bowl cut and unique comedy style, comedian Atsuko Okatsuka shines in her new stand-up special "Atsuko Okatsuka: Father."

In "Father," Okatsuka is a comedian who's thriving professionally, but is clueless about the basics.

On The Red Carpet had the opportunity to watch the live taping of her show, connect with fans, and speak with the comedian about the special.

"We aren't trained for these things, you know - filing marriage paperwork, or doing laundry, or how to make friends as an adult," Okatsuka tells us. "Turns out we weren't married for this whole time, you know what I mean? Me and my husband, we had a wedding; didn't file the paperwork, because we didn't learn it."

In her routine, Okatsuka explains where the special's title comes from. "My fans are always out there being like, 'Atsuko is mother. She is mother. She is mothering.' Oh, no, no, no. I am father."

In the hour-long special, she challenges marital stereotypes, talks about the difficulty of making new friends and highlights her background as an immigrant. In a room of thousands, she isn't afraid to be herself.

"You're embracing the weirdo," she says. "It's cool that I can just be me, and people are literally like, 'No, no. I'm here for it.' And I'm like, 'Really? This haircut?' and they're like, 'Oh my God, are you kidding? I'm wearing your haircut!'"

And she's bringing people together over more than just her haircut. On The Red Carpet spoke with fans outside her show.

Winnie Lok from Mount Laguna, California, told us how, "I actually bought two tickets and none of my friends could make it, and so I posted on Instagram and tagged Atsuko, and she was like, 'Oh my gosh. Let me help Winnie out.' And she reposted to her many fans, and Dana is one of them, and she connected us together!"

"Atsuko Okatsuka: Father" is the eighth original stand-up special in the "Hularious" comedy brand, joining the likes of Ilana Glazer, Bill Burr and more. It's streaming now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.