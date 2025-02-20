Rick Caruso nonprofit plans 80 to 100 modular homes for those most impacted by wildfires

With help from the Caruso Family Foundation, Northern California-based company Samara and Airbnb will construct and install factory-built homes that only take five to six months to make and can be installed in as little as a few weeks.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- So many people impacted by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires want to rebuild, but they have no idea how they will afford it.

The first initiative from Steadfast LA, a nonprofit dedicated to the rebuilding efforts led by businessman and former mayoral candidate Rick Caruso, targets those individuals impacted by the Eaton and Palisades fires.

Steadfast LA said 80 to 100 modular homes would take the place of the homes that burned so people can stay in the communities they love.

"These homes are intended for people who probably have lived in the community for a long time, were probably house rich, cash poor, underinsured, maybe they were also older," said Caruso. "They don't have the time or inclination to rebuild a house, but want to get back to their community, certainly have low and moderate income. They're going to qualify in Altadena, they're going to qualify in the Palisades, they'll qualify in Malibu, wherever that need exists."

Steadfast LA, which is comprised of private sector leaders, said it believes prefabricated (prefab) construction is key to rebuilding L.A. as it keeps costs down and limits delays.

Ronald Dunlap, who's lived in Altadena since 1975, lost his home and said insurance will only cover half of the cost to rebuild.

He'll be one of the first to receive a new modular home.

"I just want to be home, but if we're not home, then we have to try to find someplace else, and that is a daunting task because Altadena was ... you don't really realize how perfect your life is until it's gone," he said. "It looks like a place that we could actually feel like being home again. That it's substantial enough that we could put down roots again. My wife had a stroke 10 years ago, and I've been her full time caregiver ever since, so I'm just looking for a place to return her to where she can feel safe."

Although Steadfast LA is funding this project, the group will need the city, county and state to waive fees and help with permits.

Once that happens and lots are cleared, modular homes will arrive.

"I just want to say this is just the start," said Caruso. "We've got a generous donation. We're going to raise $30 million around it. That's going to probably provide about 80 to 100 homes, and then I want to grow it from there with other home providers and other home builders, and we're going to get other donations. I would love to get this up to 1,000."