Street racing blamed in Van Nuys crash that killed innocent youth church leader

A young man known for his dedication to church was killed and his friend critically injured when they were struck by alleged street racers in Van Nuys.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was supposed to be a short drive down Sherman Way by two longtime friends leaving church to grab some dinner.

Instead the two 22-year-olds who were known for their dedication to their church and community were victims of a violent crash involving alleged street racers.

One friend was killed and the other hospitalized with multiple broken bones. Hoping to aid his recovery, his family still hasn't told the surviving victim that his friend died from his injuries.

The crash happened Friday night. Police say two vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz and a Rolls Royce, were apparently street racing down Sherman Way when they slammed into the Honda turning into the restaurant parking lot.

Rangel Vega and Alejandro Luquin, who were in the Honda, were hospitalized in critical condition and Vega then died a day later in the hospital.

The Mercedes driver was arrested for reckless driving and police are still looking for the Rolls driver who fled on foot.

"The community is weeping for this loss," said John Miranda, pastor with La Iglesia en el Camino.

Vega and Luquin, friends since middle school, had just left the church where they had led a youth service for middle schoolers.

Luquin has undergone multiple surgeries and remains hospitalized with multiple broken bones.

"He broke both legs, his arm, his jaw," said his sister, Mayra Luquin. "He's still in a lot of pain. His recovery is going to be long and hard for him."

More heartbreak is yet to come as the truth about his friend hasn't been shared.

"It's hard," Mayra said. "He keeps asking for him. How is he, how is he? It's hard. We can't tell him just yet that he passed away."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the victims and their families.

