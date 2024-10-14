Street takeover suspect loses control, crashes into several parked cars in South LA

It appears someone crashed into roughly a dozen parked cars in South Los Angeles, and one person has been arrested.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A street takeover in South Los Angeles ended with roughly a dozen parked cars damaged, triggering an investigation Monday morning.

The incident happened near Colden and San Pedro Street around 4:15 a.m.

Investigators say when police arrived to break up the street takeover, a suspect took off and lost control of their vehicle, crashing into several parked cars in the area.

The department said officers initially responded to the area for reports of a man with a gun.

One person was arrested. No major injuries were reported.