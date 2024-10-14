Street takeover suspect loses control, crashes into several parked cars in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A street takeover in South Los Angeles ended with roughly a dozen parked cars damaged, triggering an investigation Monday morning.
The incident happened near Colden and San Pedro Street around 4:15 a.m.
Investigators say when police arrived to break up the street takeover, a suspect took off and lost control of their vehicle, crashing into several parked cars in the area.
The department said officers initially responded to the area for reports of a man with a gun.
One person was arrested. No major injuries were reported.