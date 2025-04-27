Struggling Malibu bookstore seeks support to survive after fires and PCH closure

Malibu's only independent bookstore is turning to its community to give the small business a fighting chance. The staff estimates sales are down 75% after the Palisades Fire.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A Malibu Bookstore is fighting to stay afloat. The shop and its owners have endured some serious challenges, including the Palisades Fire and the on-again, off-again closure of Pacific Coast Highway.

Now, Malibu Village Books -- Malibu's only independent bookstore -- is turning to its community to give the small business a fighting chance. Saturday was National Independent Bookstore Day.

The store opened two years ago, but now, it's on life support.

"We are definitely struggling," said employee Sonny Newman.

PCH was their lifeline, getting tourists and locals in the door. However, parts of the highway remain closed more than four months after the Palisades Fire ravaged the community.

The staff estimates sales are down 75%.

"It's really the highlight of my day. I wake up and I already have a list of books that I'm ready to recommend," said Emma Carroll, the manager.

Now, the team says it can barely afford to keep the lights on and pay employees. Still, they are pressing along with special reading events, desperate to get people in the store.

On Saturday, local writers read their poetry in the store. One poet wrote about the wildfires' emotional and devastating impact in a piece titled, "How to watch your world burn."

"Later, that day, the house was gone with everything except his life," read poet Andrew McGregor.

Loyal customers showed up to support the small business.

"We lost a lot, but we still have the heart and soul of our local writers, indie writers, indie bookstores, the community that comes together to support local artists -- it's really important during a time like this," said customer Lynette Luster.

"It's a safe space for me to come and to think and to just meditate on how I want to move forward in my life, and moving forward with other people in my community, and to not have that would be a great loss," said customer Bridget Crocker.

Malibu Village Books is accepting online donations, launching a GoFundMe to raise $110,000. The staff says their survival hinges on customers walking in and leaving with something in their hands.

"Just come by and buy a book. We have these great booksellers. We are very carefully curated. We have all of these wonderful events and people," Newman said. "I think you're going to enjoy it if you stop by."