Students at Boyle Heights high school walk out in protest of principal's 'unexplained' removal

Dozens of students at Felicitas and Gonzalo Mendez High School walked out of class to protest the removal of their principal.

Dozens of students at Felicitas and Gonzalo Mendez High School walked out of class to protest the removal of their principal.

Dozens of students at Felicitas and Gonzalo Mendez High School walked out of class to protest the removal of their principal.

Dozens of students at Felicitas and Gonzalo Mendez High School walked out of class to protest the removal of their principal.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dozens of high school students in Boyle Heights walked out of class Tuesday to protest the removal of their principal.

AIR7 HD was over the Felicitas and Gonzalo Mendez High School campus, where students were sitting on the ground outside. Many of them held signs.

The students are protesting the Los Angeles Unified School District's "lack of transparency about the unexplained removal of our school principal, Mr. Bautista," according to a statement provided to Eyewitness News.

The student group is demanding that Mr. Bautista be reinstated and for him to attend graduation for the school's class of 2024.

"The students of Mendez High School demand full transparency from the district, a promise to reinstate Bautista and allow him to sign the diplomas of the class of 2024. In addition, we also ask for an agreement that no policies in our school will change, this meaning, no police, no budget cuts, and no changes in our partnerships with the community. We further inquire that the LAUSD must be held accountable for the unexplained actions they have taken against our principal," their statement read.

It's not clear when or why the principal was removed. Eyewitness News reached out to LAUSD for comment but did not immediately hear back.