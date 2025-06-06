Subaru going electric, hybrid, but sticking with pure gasoline, too

One of toughest challenges for automakers is figuring out what buyers will want in the near- and long-term future. Subaru is facing that dilemma by offering a variety of vehicles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Subaru definitely makes fun-to-drive cars. Their rally-bred WRX has been a legend for more than two decades.

The latest tS version offers a combination of power, all-wheel drive grip and surprising comfort for everyday driving. And a rarity these days: a choice of a manual transmission.

If you don't need quite as much room inside, the Subaru BRZ is the brand's take on a compact rear-wheel drive sport coupe. Big fun in a small package, for sure.

But if you want a Subaru with electric power, they're on top of things there as well. The Solterra EV has been revised for the 2026 model year with a new look, longer battery range and even a lower price. So far, electric power and Subaru buyers seem to be a good mix.

"We see that a lot of our customers are very interested in an EV as their next car. Roughly a third of them. So we wanted to make something that meets their needs," said Garrick Goh, a product planner with Subaru of America

Their EV lineup will expand next year when the slightly larger Trailseeker arrives. Not many details yet, but yes, it will be all-wheel drive, just like the Solterra, and just like the majority of Subaru's models.

"Something that will get our customers to and from all their adventures," noted Goh.

That will double the number of electric vehicles Subaru has in its lineup. But this company, like many, is fully aware that not everyone is ready for an electric vehicle just yet. So they're also increasing the number of hybrids they're offering.

Their very popular Forester is now available as a hybrid, and the smaller Crosstrek gets a hybrid option this year as well. The newest Outback was also revealed recently, with continued availability of the Wilderness edition for ultimate off-road capability. It's probably a sure bet that eventually there will be an Outback Hybrid model in the lineup before long.

Subaru's always been a scrappy car brand with interesting vehicles. These days, they're trying to make sure they offer interesting choices no matter how you like your car powered.