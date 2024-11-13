Volunteer firefighter arrested, accused of starting NY brush fire

MEDFORD, Long Island -- A volunteer firefighter in was arrested for allegedly setting a brush fire in New York.

Firefighter Jonathan Quiles "intentionally" set a fire in a wooded area on Mount Vernon Avenue that damaged a 2004 Chevrolet parked nearby, police said.

The fire burned through an area of Twelve Pines Park on Tuesday afternoon in Suffolk County. Firefighters responded Wednesday morning to put out hot spots.

It was one of several brush fires in Suffolk County on Wednesday.

In court it was revealed that four witnesses saw the suspect at 3:23 p.m. kicking and throwing cotton balls, which they say he lit on fire. And 15 minutes later, behind a residential area, another witness saw him throw cotton balls on fire.

Quiles is charged with arson and reckless endangerment. The Suffolk District Attorney says the charges are not bail eligible.

"Unfortunately, under New York's 'Bail Reform,' intentionally setting fires in the midst of the dangerously dry conditions and a statewide burn ban are not bail eligible offenses, meaning my prosecutors cannot even ask for bail on these charges. Our New York lawmakers need to get their act together and pass common sense fixes to a broken bail system," said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

The Medford Fire Department said they "perform arson background checks before admitting members and there was no knowledge to suspect that this individual may have had any inclination of intentionally setting fires."

They said Quiles is suspended and if convicted, he will be fired.

The department said "the incident is actively being investigated by the Suffolk County PD Arson Squad."

An order of protection was requested by at least one of victims, the owner of a 2004 Chevrolet parked nearby that also caught fire.