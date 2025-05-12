SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $25 million sold at SoCal tobacco shop

Big winner! A SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $25 million was sold at a Southern California tobacco shop, lottery officials say.

NORCO, Calif. (KABC) -- A SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $25 million was sold at a Southern California tobacco shop, lottery officials announced Sunday.

The winning ticket from Saturday's drawing was sold at USA Tobacco shop on Hamner Avenue in Norco. Lottery officials said the ticket matched all six numbers.

Numbers drawn Saturday were: 7, 10, 11, 21, 32 and the Mega number was 5.

The player has the option of receiving the $25 million jackpot in 30 graduated annual installments or a lump sum payment of $11.4 million, both before federal taxes.

A ticket matching five numbers but missing the Mega number was also sold at a gas station in Agoura Hills on Canwood Street. That ticket is worth $33,650.

The drawing was the 18th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery. The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing will be $7 million.

In Friday's Mega Millions drawing, a ticket sold at a Chino gas station matched five numbers. That ticket is worth $2.2 million.

City News Service contributed to this report.