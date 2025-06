Supreme Court allows Trump to resume 3rd-country removals without due process requirement

The Supreme Court's conservative majority on Monday delivered a significant win for the Trump administration's immigration policy, clearing the way for officials to resume deportation of migrants to third countries without additional due process requirements imposed by a district court judge.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.